This week, we asked our readers in the 507 if they believes student loans should be forgiven. Here are some of the answers we received:
Shirley Gardner:
No, pay your own bills.
Danae Andrews:
Yes. The interest rates are wild and people who have been paying for years have barely made a dent in what they owe due to the high interest rates.
Josh Indahl:
Absolutely not. Why should I pay for people’s loans that will make more money than me? Tax the poor to pay for the mistakes of the privileged. These universities have massive endowments, use that money to pay for it if you want.
Julie Esget Kiel:
Yes! If they can forgive congressmen and women for bogus PPP loans, they can forgive students loans
Alex Moline:
I shouldn’t have to pay for a degree you got, and cannot make enough money to pay for it. That’s my opinion
Burgin Masaichi Russell:
Yes, and I don’t have any student loans.
Lori Ann LaCanne:
Absolutely NOT!
That would be rewarding the lazy, and teaching people that it’s ok, not to pay back, what they borrowed. I didn’t go to college, I don’t want to pay someone else’s tuition in my taxes. What about all the people that paid their s, do they get a refund, and the people that didn’t borrow, do they get a gift......
Tonya Malz:
I think what is getting lost in all of the loan forgiveness talk is that there is another piece that will help borrowers more in the long run. If you are on an income based repayment plan and make those payments, your loans won’t accrue any additional interest. How many stories have we heard of people paying the amount specified on their IBR, only to owe even more than they’ve borrowed after making payments for 15 years? Even if your IBR is $0 a month, the balance on your loan will not increase. My payments will now actually lower my loan balance, instead of only paying a small portion of the capitalized interest.
Tyler Erikson:
Absolutely. People obviously have strong feelings one way or the other, but in the end, it helps over 40 million regular Americans who had to take out loans. ALL kinds of people — old, young, white-collar, and blue-collar.
Is it completely fair? No. Are there people who don’t need it but will get it? Yeah. “But why do I have to pay for someone else’s education?”
Because that’s how society works. We all pay for things we don’t need or use to benefit society as a whole. And truthfully, the vast majority of people in Faribault do not, and never will, make enough money for it to even be a noticeable tax increase. It’s a drop in the bucket.
Brian Bladine:
I took out college loans and proudly paid back every cent. While college is expensive and is not necessarily for everyone, it is great for others. The bigger issue is that society no longer stands behind their word. When I took out my school loans, my mortgage, etc, I signed my name on a document that stated ‘I understand the terms of the loan and agree to pay back the loaned money per the terms provided.’ It shouldn’t matter if your house value goes down or school didn’t work as intended, your word should mean more in value than anything.
Kerstin Hartzler:
Some of you seem to think that people who are looking for help with their student loans are lazy or entitled. I don’t think you understand how much tuition has risen exponentially in the last 20 years or how much the system takes advantage of people who want to further their education. I went to school for 10 years, U of M, so public state school, in state tuition, worked 30 hours per week all through school and lived with my parents to cut costs. I graduated from pharmacy school with $211,000 in student loans. I have been paying them back for 14 years. I have paid $177,000 in that time. My remaining balance is $178,000. I have a good job. And I work my ass off and have had second jobs and do a ton of overtime to pay my bills. But it feels like the system has set me up to fail. Also, when I started undergrad classes, a semester cost around $3500. When I finished, a semester cost over $11,000. Meanwhile, my income certainly didn’t triple in that time. The school was not providing triple the education. They were simply jacking up prices because they can. And then students are forced to take loans with ridiculous interest rates. I’ve accepted that I will likely be paying off these loans until I die. And I understand college is not for everyone. But for the people who want to attend and want to further their education, it shouldn’t be a life sentence of crippling debt.
Kim Condit-Marsden:
Absolutely not! Pay your own way. We all had to. It’s called Being and ADULT!!!!
Liz Petersen:
I have mixed feelings about the student loan forgiveness program. I 100% agree that people coming out of college have a ton of student debt facing them and it seems to be a crazy amount of money, especially when it’s difficult to find a job that pays well enough to make your payments and still pay rent, etc. However, we all have choices in life and those choices have consequences. If a person chooses to go to college, the consequence of that could be a large loan to pay off at the end of it if they don’t have wealthy parents or a scholarship to help pay for it. I think that a better way to approach this problem is to make colleges more affordable. It’s insane when you look at the amount of money you have to pay per credit.
Muriel Jore:
No I feel they shouldn’t. I understand people are getting out of school with a high debt but they made choices for this . I would of like to have seen maybe no interest on your loans for a certain amount of time like it is now. Than the loan is paid back more to the amount they borrowed. When a freeze was put on it where you didn’t need to make payments some people didn’t do it lowered the loan amount because it had no interest. Now those people whom were being responsible don’t get a refund but the ones whom said I’m not paying get a reward. We all make choices. This is not fixing the issues of cost for school.
Milissa McKeever Kruse:
Sure, just as soon as we no longer have homeless people and free medical for cancer patients
Melissa Rose:
No. It was a choice to take them out and go to school.
Arthur Taylor:
I’ll go a step further and say we shouldn’t have student loans to begin with. Why is education gatekept? The more open we make knowledge, the more prevalent it will be. The less we have to worry about paying back hundreds of thousands, we’ll get more doctors into areas that dont only focus on high returns. We’ll get more of those focused on the arts.
We seem to have a sadistic culture around “if you can’t afford to live on your degree” but we all derive enjoyment from movies, plays, sports. We want the benefits of a better structured populous, but don’t want to put the work in.
I really didn’t want to... but the amount of out of touch boomers in this thread....
The average salary for a public defender is 60k/year.
The average salary for a teacher is 59k a year.
The average wage for a mental health social worker is 40/hour.(bout 83k before taxes)
All those require advanced degrees. None of those are basket weaving gender studies. There are so many more I can show, but the fact is, we require huge sacrifices from those that just want to help improve society. Taking away a huge stressor so they can focus just a little more on their area of expertise is the least we can do.
Jeff Miller:
I’ve been paying on mine for 20 years but they keep selling it to other providers that then add more fees and interest so I’ve made little progress on getting it paid off due to no fault of my own. I understand and agree with the I shouldn’t have to pay for yours argument, but I also understand why some people need this relief.
