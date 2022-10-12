The Faribault Foundation held two unique events promoting philanthropy, with a twist of fun.
The 100 Men Who Give a Damn event was Sept. 24 at the Elks Lodge. While only a few dozen men participated in the event, well over 100 guys donated $100 each to the Faribault Foundation for the cause.
Half the proceeds stays with the Faribault Foundation for local giving, and the other half is donated. The men who attended used a unique nominating and voting procedure to determine the other recipient. When the vote ended in a tie, the men chose to split the gift between IRIS and the Foundation Endowment.
A week later 100 Women Who Care gathered at The Barn at Crockers Creek. Using the same nominating and voting procedure, the women voted to give their donation to the Hope Center. This was the second year of holding this event for the women, who enjoyed a western theme that included line dancing.
The Faribault Foundation works to serve current and future generations in the Faribault area through robust philanthropic support of programs and ideas that enhance the quality of life in Faribault. All donations are tax deductible and are dedicated for use in the Faribault area.
