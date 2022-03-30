Federal grant funding will pay for many of the new iPads for Faribault High School students.
The computer tablets, which are provided to every student, have been in use for four years — a year longer than their standard replacement time of three years.
The district delayed the purchase of replacement iPads by a year in order to allow time to consult with students and staff about the best device to purchase, as well as to spread out the district’s financial commitments over a sustainable purchase cycle.
In the meantime, the ability to apply for funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund arose. A special pot of funding available through the American Rescue Plan, the fund can be used to cover the cost of items necessary to ensure students have reliable internet access.
Director of Educational Technology and Innovation Casey Rutherford applied for funds to pay for additional wireless hotspots during the first round of funding, and for the iPads in the second round of funding. Both applications were successful.
The second grant brought about $220,000 to the district, Rutherford said. Total cost for the new iPads and cases is $426,000.
In addition to receiving the unexpected grant funding, Rutherford said the district’s technology budget has also been buoyed because the old iPads are fetching an unexpectedly high price of around $120 per iPad, despite their increasingly inadequate battery life.
Rutherford said that thanks to the unexpected windfalls, the district will have the funding needed to invest in key technology upgrades over the coming years. That will include replacing some of internet access points located throughout the schools as well as classroom projectors at the end of their projected lifespan.
