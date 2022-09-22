For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their heritage is. Here are some of the answers we received:
Margie Smith:
French, Irish
Cindy Anhorn:
I love my Czech heritage. My grandparents were born in SD, small community of Tabor. Tabors population of 400 grows to 5,000+ during their Czech Days celebration. The kolaches, dancing, maypoles, history and so much more has amazed me since I was a child. **My great grandma came to Tabor from Czechoslovakia when she was 13.
Jason-jill Butkovich:
Croation
Teresa Schmidtke:
My grandma was born above Dawns Corner Bar in Dundas. It was the Thielbar Mercantile. Her mother ( my great-grandma) also died there a few days later. It is said that she haunts the bar
Gail Madson:
I am Ojibwe (Chippewa)
John Haberman:
I was born and grew up in Rochester, now live in MD and am a retired NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center Scientist. My dad was born and raised in Owatonna and his father was born and raised in Steele County. My great- and great-great- grandfathers were born in Ceska Trebova, Bohemia (now Czech Republic) and immigrated to Steele County in 1870 & 1871 respectively. A few years ago my middle son visited with the current occupants of the home in Ceska Trebova where my great-grandmother was raised.
Yvonne Zubia:
Iberian
Jackie R Bastyr:
Where to begin….there’s a lot for my family but I believe the main one is either German or Norwegian. I think there both pretty close though.
Vicki Akemann:
German on my mother's side. Middle Eastern on my dad's
