Work to expand the number of ingress and egress lanes at the Rice County landfill/Recycling Center begins soon. Residents using the facility are encouraged to prepay for items they need to discard to help reduce wait times during construction. (Rice County photo)
Avoiding delays at the county landfill and Recycling Center is as easy as tapping your smart phone.
By scanning a designated QR code, Rice County residents can use a credit card to prepay for items they want to discard, reducing wait time. Items that carry a flat fee include TVs, appliances, tires and electronics.
Wait times are expected to increase over the next few months following the Board of Commissioners’ approval of improvements at the Solid Waste Facility entrance. On Tuesday, the board awarded a bid of nearly $639,000 to Healy Construction of Faribault. The bid is more than $55,000 less than engineers had estimated.
When complete, the work will add a new scale house and double the number of entrance and exit lanes to improve traffic flow and safety for those on site.
“I think it’s going to be a great improvement for traffic flow,” Commissioner Jeff Docken said Tuesday.
Though operations will continue during construction, Environmental Services Director Julie Runkel anticipates delays for residents for the foreseeable future. The work should be complete by mid-November, she said, but following that, the county plans to renovate the adjoining facility.
The Rice County Solid Waste Facility is open to county residents only from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month (April through October) and the second Saturday of the month (November through March).
Use Rice County’s Waste Wizard to help you find where to take your waste. To use the Wizard, located at www.co.rice.mn.us/207/Solid-Waste-Facility, simply type in the item you want to discard and select search. The Wizard will tell you where your item(s) can be discarded and whether a disposal fee is charged.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.