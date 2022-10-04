Freshly released test scores provided show that kindergarten readiness has declined among this year’s class of Faribault kindergarteners, but student proficiency in other areas is holding steady.
According to the recently completed FASTBridge exams, which are given to students three times a year, just 35% of kindergarten students tested out as meeting the benchmark for kindergarten readiness, or are considered “on track” to do so.
That mark is 10 points lower than was seen last fall, according to data presented to the Faribault School Board on Monday evening by Tracy Corcoran, the district's director of teaching and learning.
Corcoran said the clear way to improve the readiness of the youngest Falcon students is to increase enrollment in the district’s early childhood education programs.
“In the past we’ve seen a correlation between kids who work hard in our early childhood education and are ready for kindergarten, as opposed to those who were not (enrolled),” she said.
In contrast to the kindergarten class, third graders showed a marked improvement in this fall’s reading exams, continuing a trend which started last year and providing hope that students may be recovering from pandemic-related learning loss.
Over the course of the 2021-2022 school year, third grade students increased their reading proficiency from 33% to 40%. With additional momentum provided by the academically intensive summer STEAM program, this year’s class soared above those levels.
In total, only about 35% of district students are reaching their proficiency goals in math and reading. Despite the relatively low figure, Corcoran said students have been holding their own and slowly gaining back some of the learning loss suffered during the pandemic.
Critical to maintaining that momentum, she emphasized, is connecting math and reading proficiency with real-world applications, problem-solving skills and career readiness.
“We have some really great practices happening around the year at all of our different sites,” she said. “These practices are coming into our math practices — how do we get them thinking and engaged and talking about math.”
For some students achieving academic proficiency may be particularly challenging, especially those who are not native English speakers. For those students, Corcoran said an individualized approach to achieving reading and language development is needed.
Student Success Coordinator Katie Schultz provided the board with data on the District’s English language learner (ESL) population and staff efforts to serve them. Over 900 Faribault students fit somewhere along the spectrum of ESL. In order to utilize limited staffing resources in the most efficient manner possible and help those who need it most, students are categorized on a five-part spectrum by their current English abilities.
With each of the District’s four ESL teachers having a caseload in the 40s, Schultz said that an additional staff member would be of great help to the program. As it is now, the focus of the District’s ESL instructors has been heavily tilted towards those struggling the most.
More than 100 students are categorized as “entering,” with English skills that range to practically nonexistent to severely deficient. Another 172 students are categorized as “emerging,” generally possessing an understanding of English limited enough to make understanding an in-class lecture a daunting challenge.
With so many resources invested into helping those students, Schultz lamented that the District has not been able to offer nearly as much time and assistance as it would like to those somewhat more advanced ESL students still struggling to master the language.
By providing additional ESL resources to more than 700 students, along with doubling down on its efforts to help many of those same students overcome socioeconomic barriers Schultz said that the District would go a long way towards achieving its equity goals.
For Schultz, that includes not only providing ESL services to help students excel in the classroom, but also increasing the accessibility of a wide range of extracurricular activities for every student, as a way to increase student engagement.
A key part of that puzzle, Schultz said, is reducing the cost of participating in certain extracurricular activities. As the astonishing success of the Little Falcons programs so far shows, interest in such activities is high if the commitment is kept accessible and manageable.
“We don’t want anyone to have to sit out - we want everyone to be a part of the community,” Schultz said.