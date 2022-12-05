The Faribault School Board was expected to vote Monday on a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color after a pair of board members delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students.
At least five members of the seven-person Faribault School Board said they will vote in favor of accepting the funding when it comes to a vote Monday evening, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
In November, four of the board's members had been deadlocked in a vote after two members argued that programs specifically for students of color were unfair to white students.
A mother from the Somali community approached the School Board last summer with concerns about drug use among youth in her community, and the district applied for a $1.1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to curb drug use among Black, Indigenous and other students of color.
The department said in a statement that its data, as well as conversations with community members, show Black, Indigenous and other communities of color require dedicated efforts to address disparities in access to treatment for addiction.
The School Board meeting was after this edition of the Daily News went to press. See faribault.com and tomorrow's edition for the outcome.