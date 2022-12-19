One of the four finalists for the The School Superintendents Association, AASA,    the nation's top recognition for school superintendents, is Northfield's own, Matt Hillmann.

Matt1.JPG

After being named the 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, Matt Hillmann, Northfield School Districts Superintendent, has now been selected as one of four finalists a for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
31187.jpg

Pictured here are the four finalists for AASA's top honor for 2023. (Photo courtesy of the School Superintendent Association)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

