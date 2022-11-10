Free community meals are back on the menu at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Whether you were strapped for cash, a member of the congregation or just happened to be in the neighborhood, Trinity Lutheran Kitchen was open to all members of the community for over a decade until the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trinity Lutheran’s kitchen doors remained shuttered for two years until Monday, Oct. 24, when the church relaunched its kitchen program with the Church of St. Peter, First Lutheran Church of St. Peter and Union Presbyterian Church.
For 50 weeks out of the year, (each week except Christmas and New Year’s), church volunteers are dishing out free meals every Monday evening between 5:30-6:30 p.m. Volunteers are continuing the mission of feeding the food insecure and fostering relationships within the wider community.
“The food is great, but the friendships in the community are just as nourishing to people,” said Union Presbyterian volunteer Jen Baxa. “A lot of people who come here live alone. They don’t get to eat dinner with others very often.”
Volunteers representing all four churches served up hot plates of mashed potatoes and gravy, meatballs and green beans for around a dozen patrons on Monday, Nov. 3. Food was purchased through donations to the churches and packages of pastries were donated by the Mankato Hy-Vee. The Kitchen crowd was smaller than in previous years, but organizers are hopeful word of mouth of the reopening will bring in more community members.
The Kitchen’s history dates back to 2008. A group of Trinity Lutheran Church teens wanted to make a difference in their hometown after volunteering in a meal program on an immersion experience to Chicago.
Their mission was a success. After the students who launched the Trinity Lutheran’s Kitchen program graduated, the program was led by a group of female volunteers in the congregation for 12 consecutive years. As the program continued, its mission and reach expanded.
“The obvious stated mission is food insecurity and providing food for low income people,” said Kitchen Organizer Sandi Francis. “But we kind of changed it to ‘We provide this as a service to people in need,’ because there’s a lot of things that happen here. It’s not just the food, it’s the fellowship and it’s the opportunity for different groups to be involved and volunteer.”
Over the years, the program has served as a valuable opportunity to serve the community for youth involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church groups, fraternities and sororities. Residents at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center have also volunteered at the Kitchen as a means of transitioning out of commitment and reintegrating with the community.
“They would be so excited. They would have a waiting list there because they would want to come and visit,” said Francis. “It felt good to be of service and also having something different to eat.”
But the Kitchen’s record of service was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Trinity Lutheran closed its doors, so did the Kitchen, which held a final meal in 2020 where visitors could pick up as much food as they wished.
For a time, Trinity Lutheran continued to feed the community by delivering meals to low income residents at the Estate Apartments. But that program eventually buckled under the strain of the pandemic as well.
“Nobody knew how long it would last, if [the Kitchen] would come back,” said Francis. “So they gave all the food that we had and the money to the Food Shelf because all of a sudden that was needed.”
Now that church doors are back open and inflation is emptying consumers’ wallets, Francis determined the Kitchen was needed once again. Volunteers from the four churches came together to build a program that will hopefully deliver heaping helpings for years to come.