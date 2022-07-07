May I introduce you to the 2022 Steele County Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota recognizes the Mike and Marsha Dinse family to receive this honor at this year’s Steele County Free Fair.
The Dinses’ operation is a fourth-generation family farm. Over the years, the farm has changed from dairy and swine to a cash crop operation. Currently, the farm consists of 1,600 acres of corn and soybeans in Meriden Township.
Mike is the farm manager, owner and operator. He is married to Marsha, who, in addition to being a third-grade teacher, helps by running for parts and providing rides. Matt, the Dinses’ oldest son, works for Central Farm Service as a precision agronomy specialist. Matt’s wife, Paige, is a Nurse Practitioner at Compare in Owatonna and Rochester. Their son, Kayson Paul Dinse, joined the family on January 8, 2022. Mitch is Mike and Marsha’s middle son and is an Industrial Technology/Ag Education teacher at Owatonna High School. Mikayla is Mike and Marsha’s youngest child and is a student at South Dakota State, majoring in animal science.
Serving the community
The Dinse family values serving their community. Over the years, the family has been involved with Steele County 4-H in several capacities. All family members help with shows and other activities at the fair. Mike has served on the Owatonna Rural Fire Association for over ten years.
Selection process
Farm Families of the Year are selected by local county selection committees for demonstrating commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture and agricultural production. Bev Durgan, Dean of U of M Minnesota Extension said, “These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities. We are proud to recognize these family families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Recognition
The Dinse family will be honored during the Steele County Agriculture Hall of Fame ceremony at the Steele County Free Fair on Tuesday afternoon, August 17. The Dinses will also be recognized during the state-wide Farm Family of the Year recognition ceremony on Thursday, August 4, at Minnesota Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
Gus’ Station car show
Next Saturday, July 16, is the date for the eighth annual Gus Station Car Show located at the Steele County Historical Society. Admission is free and there is a $10 registration fee per show vehicle. Show time is 8:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees will select the Best in Show, the Best Modern Car, Best Pickup, Best Engine, Best Paint Job, and Best Wheels. Sponsors are Steve’s Meat Market and Lerberg’s of Ellendale, Honest-1 Auto Care and Bio-Plastic Solutions.
Fair auto museum
Speaking of car shows, Les Abraham, Superintendent of the Wells Fargo Auto Museum at the fair, tells me that this year’s show will feature convertibles prior to 1978. If you have such a vehicle you would like to show, give Les a call at 507-451-6455.
Scot Davis on the move again
Former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis has accepted yet another job coaching high school wrestling. He will be coaching at Sandpoint, Idaho high school beginning this next season. Davis has spent a year at St. Cloud Tech. The move to Sandpoint is primarily related to family according to Davis. “My wife Mary’s family lives in Sandpoint on land where they built their first house. I learned of the opening at Sandpoint high school and wanted to do this not only for the challenge, but for my wife Mary and her family. The Davises plan to keep their home in Owatonna where they will spend the off-season. The Sandpoint high school is much smaller than Owatonna with about a thousand students. Looking ahead, OHS head wrestling coach Derek Johnson foresees organizing a Sandpoint/Owatonna tournament for the 2024 season.
The past Fourth of July celebration of 1929
We all enjoyed July 4 this year, including the Blooming Prairie celebration, the Owatonna Fireworks, the fireworks at Beaver Lake and family gatherings. Let’s go back 93 years to 1929 when, as we are seeing today, the stock market began slipping before the Fourth, but the depression really wasn’t felt in Owatonna for a year or two later. It was generally agreed that Owatonna felt the economic setback less severely than was average for the nation.
Back to the 1929 extravaganza, as it was written about by “Lefty” Ringhofer in the Daily Peoples Press in July, 1975. It opened on the eve of the Fourth with a Central Park band concert and street dance on North Cedar. If there was a letup in the noise, it ended abruptly at sunrise when there was a 100-gun salute to Uncle Sam.
Wilbur Smith was the general chair for the 10 a.m. parade on the fourth with units marching from the fairgrounds to Central Park, east to the public library, north to Rose and then back on Cedar to the park. Minot Brown and Mark Alexander were parade marshals and 40 floats, mostly new model cars, were decorated with crepe paper. New car exhibitors in 1929 included Williams Motor, C.E. Guthrie, Henry A. Hartwig, Harvey Loomis, C. Zamboni and Sons, Lydon-Reynolds Chevrolet, Service Garage, Biersdorf Garage and Steele County Motor Sales.
A patriotic program in the park followed the parade with District Judge Fred W. Senn of Waseca as speaker, introduced by John B. Christau, Exalted Rule of the Elks. There was music, movies and dancing at all theaters in town. Another park concert was held at 1 p.m. Three circus acts were presented simultaneously on two platforms. The sports thrill came at 5 p.m. when exhibition boxing was held. Evening dances were repeated at the Firemen’s Hall and the Armory.
It was a day-long celebration.
Fair mega-ride tickets on sale next week
Mega-Ride tickets for the 2022 Steele County Free Fair go on sale next Friday, July 15, and will be available through 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Hy-Vee store in Owatonna. Tickets are $55 and entitle the wearer of the wrist band to unlimited rides on the Gold Star Midway the entire week of the fair. Wrist bands will be attached on the first day of the fair beginning at 1 p.m. at the midway ticket office. Fair dates are August 16-21. “Celebrate the Red, White & Blue in 2022”.
Central Park concert
This next Central Park concert on Thursday, July 14 will feature a 60s and 70s horn band called “Little Chicago”. Sponsor is ReMax/Venture, Owatonna Shoe and Ameriprise/Dean Velzke.
Joke of the week
The bathtub test: During a visit to the mental asylum, a senator asked the director how he determines whether or not a patient should be institutionalized.
“Well,” said the director, “we fill up a bathtub. Then we offer a teaspoon, a teacup and a bucket to the patient and ask him or her to empty the tub.
“Oh, I understand,” said the senator. “A normal person would use the bucket, because it’s bigger than the spoon or teacup."
“No” said the director. “A normal person would pull the plug. Do you want a bed near the window?”