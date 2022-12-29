A $600,000 award from Minnesota Housing will help six families become Faribault homeowners.
The funding from the state’s housing finance agency will assist six qualifying residents with a down payment.
The grant was awarded to a partnership that will build six five-bedroom homes on the northern edge of Faribault. The Rice County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Rice County Habitat for Humanity and Three Rivers Community Action are the partners.
While a site plan is still in development, housing prices will be affordable for the average Rice County worker.
“Rice County has a shortage of options for home buyers with average incomes, leaving them to continue renting even if they have the necessary income and credit, or forcing them to move out of the county in search of housing options,” said Director of Housing Joy Watson. “At the same time, local employers are struggling to attract and retain employees, in part because of the lack of housing. This project will help address some of those challenges."
Habitat for Humanity is serving as the project developer. Its volunteers are expected to provide about $14,000 in in-kind services. The organization will also ensure prospective buyers are income and credit qualified.
The homes will be built just north of the county’s Public Safety Center, currently under construction. Initially part of the 109 acres purchased for the Safety Center, Rice County will donate about an acre for the six homes.
It’s hoped that the initial construction will attract additional developers interested in building on the balance of the 7 acres the county set aside for residential development.
While Rice County has recently seen construction of a number of multi-family units, single-family home construction is at a near standstill.
“Minnesota Housing recognizes there’s a shortage of homes for larger households,” said Watson. “This funding helps address this gap.”
Once the site plan is developed it will come before the Housing & Redevelopment Authority Board for approval. That’s anticipated early next spring.