Rice County does indeed need a new jail. But not this year and not this expensive.
The jail is half empty, so I do not believe there is an emergency.
Originally estimated to cost $48 million, Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted says to the Association for Government Accountability her current estimate is $70 million for principal and interest. She acknowledges that interest rates and inflation continue unchecked. AGA estimates the ultimate cost will be much higher.
The biggest reason to ask the commissioners to delay the jail decision into next year is to let Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. Brian Daniels author bills for early 2023 passage to protect farmers and all rural land owners from possibly paying a significant county property tax levy.
Tax law was fixed several years back to shield non-residential rural property from public school building construction taxes. There is every reason to extend the protection from unfair county property tax levies to new county buildings.
Either way, taxing bare farm land for a school or a jail penalizes farmers and all other rural landowners.
Commissioners Purfeerst and Malecha voted against the new jail, while commissioners Dave Miller, Steve Underdahl and Jeff Dokken approved the jail by a 3-2 vote.
But they hope to put a sales tax referendum on the ballot in November (as an alternative method of payment for the project), long after they plan to lock in a construction contract and sale of bonds. That is not fair.
