Wednesday, Nov 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 10
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wine tasting• 6:30-9 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Tickets available at Cash Wise Liquor, Kottke Jewelers and the Arts Center. Find that perfect wine and cheese for your holiday entertaining.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Visitors are welcome, all skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell.
Courtney Yasmineh with Faith Boblett - Owatonna• 7 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Minnesota based songwriter and band leader Courtney Yasmineh will perform her music each week in November and will introduce and host a different guest woman songwriter or musician traveling from somewhere other than Owatonna. This week it is the frequently requested but never appeared yet, Faith Boblett.
Friday, Nov 11
Santa's Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
Holiday Bazaar - Owatonna• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. New events features a number of vendors, plus door prize drawings.
Designer Purse Bingo - Owatonna• 7 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. $40 for 12-game super Bingo packet with six cards per game. Buy tickets at the door.
Saturday, Nov 12
Santa's Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Turkey Bingo• 2 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Come win your Thanksgiving Turkey this Saturday at the Owatonna Eagles Club. The Owatonna Fire Relief Association is hosting its Turkey Bingo and can't wait to see you there! Bingo cards are $0.50.
The Super Bastards live• 8-10 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. We'll be playing a mix of originals and covers! We do some Dylan, some Beatles, some Cash, some Slaughter Beach Dog, some Courtney Barnett, and plenty of others, as well as original songs by us.
Sunday, Nov 13
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Rachel's Light Open Table Community Meal• 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. We will feature several varieties of soup, and have the option this year of dining inside or taking the soup to go and enjoying at home. All proceeds benefit Rachel's Light.
Monday, Nov 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Nov 15
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Nov 16
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.