We all need help at some point. It might be help finding the right doctor or finally mustering the strength to ask for a mental health check when realizing life suddenly is out of control. We all need to ask for help. What happens most of the time is that asking for help is usually something we try to avoid. We prefer to solve our own problems ourselves, demonstrating our capacity for agency, resolve, and capacity to control our destiny. Being the master of our lives is valued and treasured.
As we grow, we learn how to resolve our problems while learning how to ask for help. Small children are asked to trust adults and ask them for help. Bullied children are taught to ask for help, reach out to teachers, parents, and peers and yet we all know how difficult it is for them to ask for help.
Asking for help gets ever murkier when we need to ask for help to avoid ending up homeless or hungry. No one prepares us to be this powerless and in need of assistance. No one teaches us that you may be working but the pay is so meager that you struggle to pay the rent and provide for your family. There are two words in the English language paired up to form the saddest contradiction: The Working Poor. Aren’t workers supposed to be working precisely to make a living? How is it that they cannot provide for their children if they are working?
When people are not able to pay their bills because their jobs pay so little, they cannot escape the cycle of poverty and their children are caught in the same cycle. It takes extraordinary strength and a huge amount of luck to escape the poverty trap. Where we are born matters; in what family we are born determines everything.
But every time we help people, we need to keep in mind that charity can be a double-edged sword and may end up dehumanizing people. Receiving help can inspire gratitude, but asking for help can become demeaning, infantilizing, something that removes the agency from people. It is worse if the donor speaks and acts in patronizing or belittling ways. Helping may deepen the “us and them” distinction.
We should create wealth by creating new systems, a basic income for people in jobs that will never pay enough; distribute wealth by creating opportunities for families to build wealth such as becoming homeowners or entrepreneurs.
Investing in programs that allow for people to grow and have agency makes the giver more aware of how they are empowering the person they are helping. Next time you help, think about how you are approaching the person you are helping. The person you are helping could be you, or could have been you if you had been born into different circumstances.