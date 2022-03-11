As we continue to see the impacts of inflation, we asked our readers in the 507 what their favorite penny-pinching life hacks are. Here are some of the answers we received:
Gloria Kaul Kennedy:
Shop at Aldi more.
Karen Grieger:
We started using the Get Upside app and the cash back adds up quickly. They have since lowered the amount of cents back on gas but the restaurants and grocery stores are still decent percentage.
Leah PI:
Accelerate slowly, coast to a stop, and don’t drive way fast to save on gas. Tons of other little tricks too. I like to work to increase my gas mileage.
Brenda Nasby- Polzin:
My New Year's resolution last year was to not waste so much food. I.e. I'd buy lettuce n had to throw out before consuming them, bananas, etc. I didn't hit my goal last year, but this year I've been so much better. Took awhile but SO worth it.
Lynnette Velzke Bohner:
Stop eating out
Melinda Estey:
Riding SMART Transit - Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit for my local transportation needs!!! Safe, reliable, economical, super friendly staff! What more could you ask for in the face of high gas prices?
Ruth Holm:
Do all my errands on the same day so to save gas.
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
I'm not a Climate change believer but I am a conservative in many ways and was raised by parents who lived through the depression and WW2 taught us not to waste. Now with the horrible inflation caused by poor government rule I will continue to conserve like hanging out laundry to dry, not using my dryer. You can't get that fresh smell in a dryer. When really cold I use dryer racks inside to put needed moisture in the air. Living in the country I will only drive when needed. Less trips to town. Having a wood burning fireplace helps heat our home and saves on heating fuel costs. I don't look at it as penny pinching but pennywise. Ben Franklin said many year ago, "A penny saved is a penny earned".
Marcia Anderson Hinz:
Waste not, want not.
Michele Brown:
Quit eating out so often.
Jayde Anderson:
Been pinching money all my life nothing new here
Julie Schultz:
Clothes line for drying clothes, cook real food at home instead of eating out or eating prepackaged foods. Grow a vegetable garden & enjoy fresh food for the summer & then preserve the extra for vegetables all year!
Patrick Shouts:
Just go buy an electric car
Nathan Thompson:
My phone is five years old - and - GASP! I still get everything I need on it, without wasting my money on phone payments
Becky Bain:
Work so much that you don’t have time to spend money.
Brehea Schnorenberg:
For gas Cashwise is cheaper usually adjusts their price a day behind Kwik Trip.
Dan Ogdahl:
Stay single