Friday, Dec. 30
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Ring in the New Year • 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Mill Event Center, 310 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. Beer pong tournament followed by Buffalo Alice taking the stage at 9:00 pm.
Becky Borneke and In a Bind • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Jan.esville. Enjoy live music by Becky Borneke and In a Bind performing a variety of hit music.
Monday, Jan. 02
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Puzzle Derby • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Assemble a team of up to four players and compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. Geared for ages 18+. Please register by calling 507-267-4411.
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Jan. 05
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 06
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 07
Virtual Author Talk • 12 p.m., Hosted by Waseca Public Library. An action-packed conversation with Namina Forna, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series, focusing on her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered.
Monday, Jan. 09
Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca VFW Post 1642 • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 13
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Winter Charm on the Farm • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca. Celebrate the winter season. Experience farm fun for everyone during this limited winter series.
Ambassador Bash: Dueling Pianos • 7-9 p.m., The Duelly Noted Dueling Pianos are sure to put on a great show, while Waseca Chamber Executive Director Ann Fitch will entertain as the emcee. Tickets are $25, available at the Waseca Chamber.
Monday, Jan. 16
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Jan. 19
55+ drivers course • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 501 E Elm St, 501 E Elm St. This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Friday, Jan. 20
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Paper Crafts • 6 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Learn simple origami to create fun paper projects including an accordion wallet and a variety of envelopes. Geared for teens and adults all supplies provided. Free to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 27
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Al Kunz Memorial Hockey Tournament • 12 a.m., Waseca Community Arena. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, the tournament includes boys (Mite) and girls (8U) players. Contact Kyle at 507-835-3251 for more info.
Monday, Jan. 30
Al Kunz Memorial Hockey Tournament • 12 a.m., Waseca Community Arena. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, the tournament includes boys (Mite) and girls (8U) players. Contact Kyle at 507-835-3251 for more info.