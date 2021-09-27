Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Pfeffer• 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Sept. 30
United Way 2022 campaign kickoff• 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 310 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. $100 per team for the bean bag tournament. Call 507-835-9899 to register.
Monday, Oct. 4
Potluck• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club• 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso• 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board• 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council• 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Waseca Lions Club• 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.