Kathy Larson and Ella Bettner.jpg

Ella Bettner was awarded the National American Legion Auxiliary’s Good Deed Award and a cash award by Unit 43 President Kathy Larson. (Submitted photos)

The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 recently recognized three young people for service leadership, lifesaving heroism and artful patriotism. 

Connor.png

Hunter Conrad was presented the National American Legion Auxiliary’s Youth Hero Award and a cash award by Karen Rasmussen, Unit 43’s Children and Youth chair.
Elliete Schultz and Poster.JPG

Elliette Schultz shows her entry into the Poppy Poster Contest and her first-place ribbon and cash award.

