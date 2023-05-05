The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 recently recognized three young people for service leadership, lifesaving heroism and artful patriotism.
Ella Bettner was awarded the National American Legion Auxiliary’s “Good Deed Award” for demonstrating a leadership role in community service.
Ella, a sixth-grader from Faribault, created No Tummies Left Behind as a nonprofit organization to provide money to schools for students with negative lunch balances. She makes bracelets to sell, does fundraisers with local businesses that donate a percentage of their profits to her cause. She and her mother also held an auction and music fundraiser last month.
So far she has handed out more than $13,000 to three local school districts.
Hunter Conrad, a Bethlehem Academy senior, was presented with the National American Legion Auxiliary’s Youth Hero Award for demonstrating a physical act of valor.
Conrad helped save a bicyclist who had collapsed on a road in Dundas in October. Conrad is a CPR-certified lifeguard at the Faribault Community Center and helped give the man CPR until medics arrived. The man was airlifted to a metro hospital and has recovered.
Elliette Schultz, a home-schooled fifth grader, earned first place in Unit 43’s Poppy Poster Contest. The contest invites youths to use art to express what they have learned about patriotism, veterans and service. Schultz has participated in the contest for three consecutive years.