The week that was from Owatonna People's Press
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
New coffee business coming to town
Coffee lovers living on the south side of Owatonna are rejoicing after it was announced Scooter’s Coffee will be opening up shop on the vacant lot next to Hy-Vee.
Former youth pastor sentenced
Sean Masopust, the former youth pastor of Northridge Church in Owatonna, was sentenced to 30 days jail time and 10 years supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to grooming and molesting a teenager in 2018 who was a member of his youth group.
New year, new babies
New babies were a plenty last week. Zeke Elliot Chalmers, of Owatonna, was the first baby of the year, born Jan. 1 at the Northfield Hospital. Mina Ashton Berg, of rural Steele County, was the first baby delivered at the Owatonna Hospital in 2023, being born via c-section on Jan. 3.
Young couple displaced by apartment fire
A young couple has found themselves homeless after a morning fire on Phelps Street made their home uninhabitable. Aaron Quast and Tristan Nelson also lost both their cats in the fire.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
