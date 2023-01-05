The former youth pastor of Northridge Church in Owatonna has been sentenced to minimal jail time and a decade of probation after pleading guilty to grooming and molesting a teenager who had been in his youth group.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 33, was sentenced Thursday morning in Steele County District Court to 30 days jail, with credit for two days already served, and 10 years supervised probation, for a felony conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 16 and 17 who he had a position of authority over. Masopust pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 6.
Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.
Now a resident of Olmsted County, Masopust has until 6 p.m. Monday to turn himself in to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to begin his jail sentencing. Bueltel said if the jail has work release available, he is eligible for that program.
Terms of Masopust's probation include attending and completing a sex offender treatment program, no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18 (with the exception of his own biological children in cooperation with Child Protective Services), no access to or use of internet without approval, no possession of any device that allows for internet capabilities or access to the internet without internet monitoring software, and he must register as a predatory offender.
If Masopust is unsuccessful in completing his probation, he will serve 18 months in state prison.
Court records show the charge stems from multiple incidents that took place in 2018 from June to October.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 23, 2021, a member of the regional counsel of Northridge Church reported to Owatonna police an "inappropriate relationship" that took place between Masopust and a 17-year-old female in 2018. The reporting party allegedly told police the church had first heard the "relationship" was through texting, but after some digging found that “inappropriate things” were occurring. Masopust reportedly admitted to the counsel to some of the conduct and has since been fired from the church. The reporting party said the victim was a part of Masopust’s youth group at the time of the "relationship."
According to Owatonna police, the church fired Masopust in October 2021.
Masopust was arrested and charged Feb. 2, 2022.
On Feb. 3, Tammy Perryman, mother-in-law of Masopust and wife of the church lead pastor, resigned from her position as director of the Sunshine Tree Daycare, which is located in the basement of the church. Lead Pastor Mark Perryman, Masopust's father-in-law, voluntarily resigned from his position on Feb. 6. Felicia Masopust, the daughter of the Perryman's and wife of Masopust, also resigned from her position as a youth pastor.