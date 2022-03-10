A Faribault man who pleaded guilty to a fifth DWI was sentenced to six months of house arrest, to be served over the next five years.
Alexander Nicholas Bruder, 31, was sentenced for felony DWI Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Bruder was arrested on New Year’s Day in Northfield after a police officer saw him cross a fog line and fail to use his turn signal, according to a court complaint. He admitted he had been drinking and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.18.
The DWI charge was upgraded to a felony because Bruder had four prior DWI convictions.
Bruder also was charged with gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation. That charge was dismissed in a January plea deal.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson ordered Bruder to spend 30 days on electronic home monitoring per year for the next five years.
Bruder will participate in the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court. He’ll also spend five years on probation with conditions including no alcohol consumption and no going into bars.
Prison time will be waived if he completes those terms.
