Wendy Murphy has returned to the Rice County Attorney’s Office. She was named chief assistant Rice County attorney last month, according to a county news release.
Murphy worked in the Rice County Attorney’s Office from 2013-2017. She then worked in private practice and provided prosecution services for the cities of Dundas, Faribault and Northfield. She most recently was deputy city attorney for the city of Bloomington.
In her new role in Rice County she will be one of two special victims prosecutors, focused on domestic violence, sexual assaults, human trafficking and crimes of violence against children. She again is working with the HOPE Center, the county’s domestic and sexual violence advocacy center, and the county’s Blueprint for Safety program, an interagency victim-centered response to domestic violence-related crimes.
County Attorney Brian Mortenson said in a statement Murphy’s prosecutorial and personal experience in the community and her leadership skills made bringing her back into the fold an easy decision.
“She will spearhead the changes in our office to make us more victim-centered and trauma informed, more effectively serving the county’s most vulnerable," Mortenson said.
