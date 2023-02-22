As a sprawling bill to legalize recreational marijuana smoothly works its way through dozens of committees, Minnesota appears set to embrace a controversial reform with growing popular support and wide ranging impacts.
The bill has already been reviewed and approved by nine committees in the House and six in the Senate. It still has a ways to go before it gets to the floor, especially in the Senate where it needs to clear 18 committees.
The bill has already been subjected to a half-dozen amendments, with the DFL majorities even considering and accepting amendments offered by Republicans who say they are staunchly opposed to the bill, like Faribault Sen. John Jasinski.
Still, the bill remains broadly similar to the marijuana legalization bill which passed the Minnesota House at the end of the 2021 session. While that vote took place mostly along party lines, a half-dozen Republicans did cross over to support it while three DFLers voted no.
If enacted in its current form, the bill would allow Minnesotans 21 and older to purchase up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of cannabis concentrate, and 800 milligrams of edible marijuana products at one time.
Adults would also have the option to grow up to eight cannabis plants at home. Consumption would be allowed in a person’s private residence, on private property or on the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit consumption.
Until this year, marijuana legalization was among many DFL priorities stalled in the Republican controlled Senate. When the DFL secured full control of state government last fall, the main roadblock to legalization was removed.
While the DFL’s majorities in both chambers are very narrow, most of its priorities have advanced thus far along party line votes. However, Jasinski suggested that some votes could be in play on both sides depending on how the final bill looks.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is among those DFL legislators who have expressed reservations about marijuana legalization. The personal injury lawyer says he is still concerned about the impacts of marijuana legalization on public safety and public health.
Frentz has come around to support legalization after hearing from many supporters. He said that for many of his constituents, it doesn’t make sense that they have the freedom to choose whether or not to consume alcohol, but not cannabis.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, who is a co-sponsor of the bill in the House, argued that with marijuana already widely available on the black market, Minnesota would be better served to legalize and regulate it so as to limit who can consume it and to ensure that marijuana being sold is safe.
“Right now, there are 14 and 16 and 18 year olds who are purchasing these drugs from sellers who sell fentanyl, meth and cocaine,” Brand said. “This problem is not going away, and if we don’t do anything at the Legislature, the black market will continue to sell.”
Some states have used high taxes on marijuana products to fund roads, schools and other programs and services. Brand says that isn’t the direction the bill’s authors intend to go in, though the bill does include a 8% tax on cannabis products in addition to the sales tax.
Racial equity is another focus of the bill’s authors. According to an analysis of data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension published last year in the Minnesota Reformer, Black Minnesotans are arrested at nearly five times the rate of white Minnesotans for marijuana-related offenses.
The bill would expunge some cannabis-related offenses from criminal records.
The bill also seeks to create a marijuana market that will benefit small Minnesota entrepreneurs, with aid and grants to help those from historically disadvantaged communities enter the legal market.
For Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, the racial equity component is the biggest reason why she supports the bill. Even though the bill has hardly been a focus of Pursell’s committees, its reach is so broad that it’s already gone through two of them.
“We know how inequitably that law has been enforced and how it’s been used to incarcerate certain folks over others,” she said.
Public safety concerns
Though the bill has its advocates, members of law enforcement have expressed deep concerns. Central to that issue is traffic safety. There are no tests currently that can promptly and reliably determine whether a driver is under the influence of marijuana.
According to an analysis from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, western states which moved to legalize marijuana over the last decade saw a subsequent increase of 6% more traffic crashes and 4% more traffic fatalities when compared to neighboring states. Drivers who have consumed both marijuana and alcohol appear to be particularly dangerous.
After the Minnesota Legislature passed its bill legalizing products containing small amounts of THC last year, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas issued a statement with then-County Attorney John Fossum warning drivers of the potential risks of intoxication.
Trace amounts of THC can stay in a person’s body long after a person is no longer impaired. Thomas said it would be even harder for Rice County to prepare for full legalization with no drug recognition evaluators on staff.
Like Thomas, Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange is deeply concerned about the impact of marijuana legalization. In addition to the impact on traffic safety, Lange expressed concern about more wide-reaching societal implications of legalized marijuana.
Lange expressed concerns that increased marijuana use could worsen the state’s mental health crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marijuana use, especially at high levels, has been linked to depression as well as disorders like schizophrenia.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said he’s heard from constituents whose loved ones used marijuana and subsequently faced severe mental health issues, which in some cases culminated in suicide.
“There are certainly some issues in terms of how continued use impacts people’s behavior,” he said.
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott was highly skeptical of the idea that legalization would help the state to get a handle on the issues posed by the black market. In states which have legalized the drug, he said that drug use and related negative social indicators have risen.
“The societal impacts are not positive,” he said. “With the negative use that drug use is having on public health, it doesn’t seem to me that legalizing more drugs makes sense.”
Local municipalities have their own concerns. Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse expressed frustration that the latest versions of the bill only allow for very limited local control, with communities unable to ban marijuana businesses.
Owatonna Police Chief Jeff Mundale expressed concerns that the state’s Cannabis Management Board may lack the tools to help local law enforcement investigate and stop unlicensed, unregistered cannabis growers.
Once products from unlicensed growers are on the market, Mundale said it could be very difficult to differentiate between legal and illegal cannabis products, with unregistered growers likely producing products that are dramatically more potent and dangerous.
Despite their concerns, Mundale said the bill’s passage appears to be “inevitable.” With narrow but ideologically coherent DFL majorities in charge, a sense of a public mandate appears to be driving the bill’s momentum through one committee after another.
“We’re being kind of overpowered by the DFL leadership,” Petersburg said. “They have more than enough votes to pass what they want.”
Marijuana legalization does appear to enjoy public support. A Star-Tribune/MPR News poll from last year showed that 53% of Minnesotans were in favor of legal marijuana with 36% opposed.