A Lake Crystal man is accused of choking a woman and throwing her against a wall in a bout of anger.
Dylan Michael Hawker, 28, was charged with felony threats of violence; felony domestic assault by strangulation; felony drug possession; two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor fifth degree assault. Hawker is scheduled for a May 10 omnibus hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, North Mankato Police received a call from a witness raising alarm on a domestic incident at a nearby residence. When law enforcement arrived at the scene they reported encountering a woman crying, fearful and visibly injured.
She had multiple red abrasions on her neck, a two inch scratch below the left collar bone, two finger-sized bruises on the back left side of her neck, a cut and dried blood on her lower lip and a scratch on her right ring finger.
The victim reportedly told law enforcement she was woken up off the couch by Hawker hitting her and yelling at her. Hawker allegedly threatened to kill her and threw her against the wall and into the shower curtain in the bathroom.
During the alleged altercation, the victim said Hawker choked her twice. He first pinned her against the bathroom mirror with his forearm against her neck for six seconds. Hawker then used his hands to strangle her in the hallway, according the testimony. She felt like Hawker was going to kill her.
As police spoke with the victim, Hawker reportedly attempted to drive away from the scene. He was placed under arrest and a bag of field tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 3.31 grams was found in his pocket.
Hawker reportedly spoke with law enforcement and said the altercation ensued when the woman hit him with a mirror and her fists. He admitted to elbowing the woman and causing her lip to bleed.
Police said they observed scratches on Hawker's face, side and the back of his neck but he wasn't bruised. His knuckles were red and puffy. The responding officer noted the observed injuries were inconsistent with Hawker's testimony.
