A young Faribault couple are facing felony drug charges after over a pound of marijuana and other products containing the active ingredient in marijuana allegedly were found in their apartment.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained warrants and searched the apartment of Dominick James Lee, 18, and Gracie Ann Remarcik, 18, on June 14. They also searched Lee’s vehicle.
When they entered the apartment at 119 Seventh Ave. NW, agents allegedly saw bags of marijuana taped to the bedroom wall and more bags of marijuana on the floor next to a large pile of money and a heat-sealing machine.
More marijuana, and gummies, wax and vaping cartridges containing THC were found in other locations throughout the residence, a court complaint alleges. Nearly $2,400 in cash and a shotgun also were found.
In Lee’s car agents allegedly found two bags of marijuana and shotgun shells.
The total weight of all the marijuana was nearly 1.2 pounds, the charges say.
Remarcik reportedly told an agent Lee sells marijuana and THC products.
Both Lee and Remarcik were charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession this week in Rice County District Court.
Remarcik was released on no bail and Lee on $1,000 bail.
