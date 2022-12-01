A St. Paul is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into an Owatonna tobacco store and stole the store safe.
Najee Bilal Abdullah, 32, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with third-degree burglary, theft and first-degree property damage, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place on in the early morning of Sept. 16.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to Medford Tobacco on 43rd Street NW — near Cabela’s — for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the front door shattered with glass all over the ground inside and outside the vestibule. Police also located a large rock inside the vestibule.
Police reportedly spoke with the store owner who said the store was closed up and the alarm activated at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 by an employee. The owner received a call at approximately 1 a.m. from the alarm company. According to court records, the store’s safe was missing.
Surveillance video allegedly showed three men arrive shortly after 1 a.m., with one suspect — later identified as Abdullah — picking up a rock and throwing it at the door until it shattered. Abdullah and another suspect entered the building and are seen walking through the back, checking under the register and eventually taking the safe, according to the report.
Police contacted a nearby business to see if the suspects had entered, according to the complaint, and observed Abdullah entering the business roughly an hour before the burglary. He reportedly made a purchase using cash and an EBT card, and police were then able to identify him through a subpoena for the EBT account holder information.
Court records show an estimated $1,296 to replace the door and the safe valued at approximately $1,500.
Abdullah has previous felony convictions for domestic abuse, drug possession and first-degree burglary in multiple counties.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.