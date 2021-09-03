Saturday is set to be a day of remembrance and mourning across the United States, as the country remember the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nineteen al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania. The events continue to impact American life.
Waseca County experienced its own aftershock, and a story detailing 9/11 and the days after locally is scheduled for the Sept. 15 edition of the Waseca County News.