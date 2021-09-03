TRADE CENTER CRASH

As seen from the New Jersey Turnpike near Kearny, N.J., smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York after airplanes crashed into both towers Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gene Boyars)

 GENE BOYARS

Saturday is set to be a day of remembrance and mourning across the United States, as the country remember the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

Nineteen al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania. The events continue to impact American life.

Waseca County experienced its own aftershock, and a story detailing 9/11 and the days after locally is scheduled for the Sept. 15 edition of the Waseca County News.

