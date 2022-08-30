A man allegedly swallowed drugs after he led police on a high-speed chase through Faribault in a stolen vehicle while under the influence. The pursuit early Monday morning ended in a crash, charges say.
Nicholas Michael Mason, 32, of South St. Paul, is facing six charges in Rice County District Court. Felony charges include fleeing police, drug sales and possession, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor DWI.
Passenger Tayler Lee Frank, 30, of St. Paul, also is charged with felony drug possession.
A Faribault police officer noted a driver with face and neck tattoos would not look at them while they were both parked at the Holiday gas station on Highway 60 around 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to a court complaint.
The officer left, drove around the block and saw the truck quickly driving away. The officer pulled the truck over for minor driving infractions. Mason stopped at Lyndale Avenue and Seventh Street NW, but allegedly sped off after the officer got out of the squad to approach.
Mason then allegedly led multiple officers on a pursuit that reached up to 90 mph. He reportedly lost control as he approached a ramp to I-3. He hit several signs before coming to a stop in a ditch, the charges say.
Mason reportedly got out of the truck holding a wad of over $400 in his hand and needles in his pockets. He smelled of alcohol and told officers he had just swallowed meth, the charges say. While he was being taken to the hospital Mason allegedly admitted he had been drinking. Blood test results are pending.
A hospital staff member reported finding an 11-gram baggie of meth in Mason’s underwear.
A search of the truck allegedly found a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the front passenger area. Officers also reportedly found burglary tools, including a lock-picking set, bolt cutters and heat gun. A meth pipe was found in grass next to the passenger side of the truck.
Officers ran the truck’s vehicle identification number and learned the truck had been reported stolen. Its license plates had been reported with ones belonging to a truck of the same model, the charges say.
Bail for both men was set at at least $10,000.
Mason has a long criminal history that includes felonies for vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession. His driver’s license has been revoked.
