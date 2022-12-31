The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
2022: Year in review
A lot of noteworthy events happened in 2022, 10 of which garnered enough reader interest to earn a review. Those top stories included — in no particular order — plans for the Archer House redevelopment are under review by community members, the November elections brought two new elected officials to office Republican Bill Lieske of Lonsdale for the Senate District 58 and Democrat Kristi Pursell of Northfield will fill the shoes of departing Rep. Todd Lippert in the House District 58A, and “The Gospel Drag Show at First UCC Church of Northfield attracted protesters who tried but failed to disrupt the performance.
Newsworthy musical
Audiences will be familiar with Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” which is based on the 2012 Broadway musical, which in turn was adapted from the 1992 film. The plot gets its inspiration from actual history, namely the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City who rally together after powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense.
Led by Jack Kelly, the newsies learn that they are stronger together when they strike against the unfair conditions. Produced by Purple Door Youth Theater, “Newsies Jr.” is a timeless story “full of spirit and heart.” Check box for dates, times and tickets.
New State Representative
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly elected state House members represent the largest new member class in the history of the 134-seat body. In 2023, nearly one-third of the elected body of the Minnesota House of Representatives will be first-term members. Nineteen of those new members are Democrats, and 28 are Republicans.
