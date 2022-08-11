A meal, some laughs, a few games — that’s how Kent Holden describes his weekly meeting at Perkins with Doug Olson, one of Laura Baker Services Associations oldest and longest clients.

Laura Bakers Services Association Music Therapy

Doug Olson performs with LBSA music therapist, Jenny Solar, in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Laura Baker Services Association)
Playground-Backyard Final.jpg

An historic photo from an early playground on the grounds of the Laura Baker campus. (Photo courtesy of Laura Baker Services Association)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments