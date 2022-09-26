Raising children who don't feel entitled can be challenging for many parents, but a free five-week course offered by the Northfield Women's Center and designed by Connected Families can help. This small-group course, the Entitlement Fix, will be taught by Dijea Young, a licensed parenting coach and Northfield mom. It will run every Wednesday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 at the Northfield Women's Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

 

