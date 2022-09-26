Raising children who don't feel entitled can be challenging for many parents, but a free five-week course offered by the Northfield Women's Center and designed by Connected Families can help. This small-group course, the Entitlement Fix, will be taught by Dijea Young, a licensed parenting coach and Northfield mom. It will run every Wednesday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 at the Northfield Women's Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The course will feature videos, discussion and activities. It will teach participants to "grow hard work and gratitude within their kids," notes Connected Families, an organization that provides useful content and support that challenges, encourages and equips people to be thoughtful, confident parents.
Infants are naturally entitled to have all of their needs met and don't have to say thank you, but adults are not. "That transition from healthy infant entitlement to healthy adult interdependence can be a difficult one, but learning how to teach responsibility and gratitude is very possible," according to the organization. "Parents are not alone in this struggle and neither are their kids."
The Northfield Women's Center is located next to the Grand Event Center at 314 Washington St. The deadline to reserve your place in the class is Monday, Oct. 3. To register, please call 507-645-7638 or email help@northfieldwomenscenter.org. Complimentary refreshments will be served and childcare will be provided if participants are unable to make their own arrangements.
The NWC staff and trained volunteers are committed to supporting all current and future parents with personalized life coaching, prenatal and parenting classes, mentoring programs, support groups and more. It also offers STI and pregnancy testing and limited obstetrical ultrasounds in a loving and non-judgmental environment and meets emergency needs for babies and toddlers. All services are free and confidential.
