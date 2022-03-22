The people of Owatonna know they're number one, but it's always nice to receive outside recognition.
The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has once again been named one of the top such organizations in the country.
It was announced this week a five-star accreditation was received from the United States Chamber of Commerce, the highest level of recognition for a local chamber entity.
Chamber President Brad Meier said earning this rating is quite an achievement, and less than 1% of the 7,000 community chambers across the country receive this rating. St. Cloud is the only other chamber in Minnesota to have earned the same accreditation.
"It's really exciting and it's a big deal when we're putting ourselves up against the best practices in the industry," Meier said. "It's validation for the work we do, and always helps us improve. We're always shooting for that 1%."
Accreditation occurs on a five-year cycle, and the Owatonna Chamber has received this top rating for the last three cycles. The application process is also lengthy, with staff putting in a lot of time and energy to complete, according to Meier. The process looks at nine categories of operation within the chamber: governance, finance, human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communications, facilities and benchmarking.
It's not just the staff located inside the chamber building that puts in the work, either. The chamber has a full Board of Directors that takes as much pride in the organization as Meier and the rest of the crew.
"Having the opportunity to lead the Board of Directors in 2021, I'd like to thank the board leaders who have set the course," said Past Chair Kelly Boomgarden. "For the staff who have made the vision a reality, and to this incredible business community, accreditation is a validation of the great work being done to advance the prosperity of businesses and the vitality of the area."
In the review by the U.S. Chamber, the Owatonna organization was commended for many reasons, including maintaining a 92% average member retention rate over the previous three years, and its finance policy and procedures manual. The chamber was also highlighted for the work of the volunteers and the board for developing the Jump Start Owatonna initiative, as well as it's partnerships with SteeleCoWorks, United Way of Steele County and Workforce Development.
Through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber exceeded expectations in how they handled the constant challenges that came along with the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the pandemic. The chamber received special recognition notes on their advocacy for local businesses during the pandemic as well as the partnerships that formed as a result. They were also highlighted for working closely with Minnesota Chamber of Commerce members to discuss the needs of the local members.
Also of note, the chamber received a perfect sore in the program development, technology, communications and facilities sections of the application. The other sections were left with minimal comments or improvements to be made. One of the few areas of improvement suggested is to investigate new types of non-dues revenue, as their current level is below the average stated by most accredited chambers. The review also recommended the Owatonna Chamber work toward developing a designated government affairs staff to complement work currently being done by Meier.
"They provide suggestions and holds us accountable for making headway in areas that needed improvement the previous cycle," Meier said. " That's important to us and our members so they know we're running an organization that's taking part in the best practices."
According to the review, the chamber has continuously proven to have established a solid history of operating a successful and thriving chamber and winning the approval of its members and the community. The U.S. Chamber recommended they continue on their course while also striving for improvement, stating they were proud to accredit the Owatonna Chamber with the five-star designation.