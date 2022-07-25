The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 27
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Catherine Rodland playing at Boe Chapel.
Books & Stars: Justin Roberts• 6-7 p.m., Way Park, 720 1st St. West, Northfield. Rain location, Northfield High School Auditorium.
Thursday, July 28
Crazy Daze• 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Don’t miss this crazy shopping spree in downtown Northfield! Fantastic bargains, food and fun specials provided by local merchants.
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Guided museum tour• 7 p.m., Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St. S, Northfield.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, July 29
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Guided museum tour• 7 p.m., Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St. S, Northfield.
Saturday, July 30
Tour De SAVE 2022• 7 a.m., Sechler Park, Northfield.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Tim Goodwin• 4-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Music + Food Truck Our on the Deck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St., Dundas.
Guided museum tour• 7 p.m., Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St. S, Northfield.
Sunday, July 31
Guided museum tour• 1 p.m., Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St. S, Northfield.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Aug 1
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Northfield Farmer’s Market, 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverside Lion’s Park, 419 8th St W, Northfield.
