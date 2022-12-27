Owatonna Middle School World Language and Spanish Teacher Logan Schock is passionate about bringing a new perspective to students through exposure to new languages and cultures. (Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Middle School World Language and Spanish Teacher Logan Schock is passionate about bringing a new perspective to students through exposure to new languages and cultures. (Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)
Blake Burmeister and Kate Sande host the “Up to Date with Blake and Kate” podcast available on the OHS Magnet website. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
New languages taught at middle school
Owatonna Middle School World Language and Spanish Teacher Logan Schock is passionate about bringing a new perspective to students through exposure to new languages and cultures. This year, he has introduced students to Japanese and American Sign Language.
Council approves levy increase
Despite the uncomfortable feelings across the board, the city will see a substantial increase in next year’s tax levy. The Owatonna City Council approved the 9% tax levy increase in a 5-2 vote last week.
Felony dismissed against city engineer
A felony charge that accused Owatonna’s city engineer of strangling another male in his home has been dismissed following a plea deal. Kyle Aaron Skov, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Steele County District Court to misdemeanor domestic assault, dismissing a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge. Skov remains on leave from the city.
Students talk life in podcasts
Being a part of the Magnet team at the Owatonna High School gives students a variety of opportunities to expose themselves to the world of journalism, editing, videography and more. Podcasting is also on that list, and this year, a handful of students opted to dip their toes into that world.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.