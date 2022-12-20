...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills
possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills
possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills
possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Owatonna native Jason Lennox revisits the West Hills Lodge, where he spent four months in early recovery from alcohol and drug addiction 12 years ago. On Friday, Lennox’s tell-all memoir on his life through addiction and recovery became available to the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Volunteers for Steele County Toys for Tots were excited to welcome families back to shop in person after two years of a pick-up model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution days for the 2022 program ran Monday through Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna native Jason Lennox revisits the West Hills Lodge, where he spent four months in early recovery from alcohol and drug addiction 12 years ago. On Friday, Lennox’s tell-all memoir on his life through addiction and recovery became available to the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Volunteers for Steele County Toys for Tots were excited to welcome families back to shop in person after two years of a pick-up model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution days for the 2022 program ran Monday through Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
500 families helped by Toys for Tots
Melinda Cowell, co-manager for Steele County Toys for Tots program, is anticipating about 1,200 children to have received toys this year, totaling about 500 families.
New leaders take over Bird Count
After 50 years of organizing the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count, Darryl Hill has trained in three new organizers to carry the tradition forward.
Lennox opens up about life with addiction
On Dec. 9, the 12-year anniversary of Jason Lennox’s sobriety, his tell-all addiction and recovery memoir, “A Perfect Tragedy: Finding purpose in pain, loss, and addiction,” went live on Amazon.
With two key audiences in mind, those in active addiction and those who have never experienced addiction themselves, Lennox said he was ready to reopen old wounds in hopes it will change — and possibly save — lives.
School Board passes nearly 6% levy increase
The final levy certification for the Owatonna School District of $18.99 million represents a 5.94% increase from last year’s levy amount of $17.93 million. The impact on individual property values is dependent on the changes to the tax base across the district and the changes to individual properties.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.