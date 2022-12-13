...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
Owning a self-proclaimed “alternative” business, local tarot reader and herbalist Jessica Jascha says she frequently has discussions with clients who are curious about embarking on their own entrepreneurial journeys. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
An open house Wednesday allowed guests to view a demonstration of how the newest, cutting-edge technology will be allowing the Owatonna Hospital to perform the most precise joint replacement surgeries. The new Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm at Owatonna Hospital is the first of its kind to be located in the southeast Minnesota region. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owning a self-proclaimed “alternative” business, local tarot reader and herbalist Jessica Jascha says she frequently has discussions with clients who are curious about embarking on their own entrepreneurial journeys. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
An open house Wednesday allowed guests to view a demonstration of how the newest, cutting-edge technology will be allowing the Owatonna Hospital to perform the most precise joint replacement surgeries. The new Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm at Owatonna Hospital is the first of its kind to be located in the southeast Minnesota region. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
City explores THC regulation
It has been nearly six months since Minnesota’s move to legalize the sale of food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the state’s biggest step toward legalizing cannabis. Owatonna is the latest on the list of municipalities looking to take matters into its own hands.
Tarot reader featured in business book
Local tarot reader Jessica Jascha works out of her home, meeting clients for readings and herbalist services through her business Owl in the Oak Tarot. Believing in proper energy exchanges throughout life, Jascha is one of 22 entrepreneurs to be featured in a new book.
Hospital unveils surgical robot
Some of the most common surgeries performed at Allina Health’s Hospital in Owatonna just got a little easier with the help of their newest surgical assistant: the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm.
Indonesian professors visit Owatonna schools
Two university professors made their way to multiple elementary schools in Owatonna all the way from Indonesia last week while they were visiting the University of Minnesota as part of a research project. The professors were particularly interested in STEM education taught locally.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.