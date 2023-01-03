.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed
precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Lisa Korbel and her Kindness Crew — the kids that comprise her at-home daycare in Owatonna — present games and a $800 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. Each year, the Kindness Crew picks one or two local organizations to gift something special to. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Korbel)
Casey Johnson was among dozens of people eager to get in line for a taste of what the new Mexican restaurant had to offer. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Ihrke retires from Auditor’s Office
Since she was only 22 years old, Laura Ihrke has been a dedicated public servant, committing each and every day to serve the taxpayers and voters of Steele County inside the Auditor’s Office. Last week, 42 years later, Ihrke stepped down as the Steele County auditor and away from her lifetime career, entering the world of retirement.
24-hour taco place opens
Owatonna was buzzing with excitement, as residents lined up to get their hands on some fresh tacos and celebrate the grand opening of Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop Wednesday afternoon.
Kindness Crew makes record donations
After raising a record-breaking $2,100 — blowing their initial goal of $500 out of the water — Lisa Korbel and the Kindness Crew shopped for games, mittens and more to gift to local nonprofits for the holidays.
Husky Angel Fund ensures no lunch shaming
Because students and families are back paying for their lunches, the Husky Angel Fund has resumed collecting donations.
This fund, maintained by the school district’s nutrition services department, has been in the schools formally as the “Husky Angel Fund’’ for at least five years, yet it has been helping families in the district for much longer.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.