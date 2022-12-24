...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Meals & Memories
The Ole Store Restaurant owner Alliya Lovestrand launched The Ole Store History project over social media earlier in December. She’d like to collect any old photos, postcards, recipes, newspaper clippings, and menus people would be willing to share. She said she plans to reach out to the Northfield Historical Society next year.
“Most of what we know about the history of this place comes from you, our friends and neighbors,” she wrote on the restaurant’s website. “I’d like to honor the history of this place by embarking on a search adventure powered by the Northfield community. Help us discover the stories behind our business, our neighborhood, and our building.”
Pathway uncertain for high school
As it turned out, the Northfield School Board wasn’t able to move forward on any plans for the high school before the end of 2022.
Without longtime board member Noel Stratmoen — who is currently out of service, due to a prolonged illness — the School Board split on the vote meant to decide the pathway for updating the high school facility.
Hillmann finalist for national award
One of the four finalists for the The School Superintendents Association, AASA, the nation’s top recognition for school superintendents, is Northfield’s own Matt Hillmann.
Earlier this fall, Hillmann, who has been superintendent since 2016, was named Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year for 2022.
“Being acknowledged in this way for doing work that I genuinely love is incredibly meaningful,” Hillmann told the Northfield News. “I appreciate the affirmation of our work and the recognition it brings to Northfield. Our community values public education and it is a privilege to serve our exceptional students, staff, and school district.”
