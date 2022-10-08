The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Toxic togs
Local fashion designer Dina Fesler has pivoted from creating clothing for fashion-forward customers to creating environmental statement ballgowns made from single use plastics. Fesler’s eight dresses — made entirely from everyday plastics she collected and cleaned — are on display until mid-October at FiftyNorth.
Viking Terrace open house
Viking Terrace residents hosted an open house last weekend for Northfield community members. Organized by the newly formed resident’s association, the residents of the northside trailer park welcomed the visitors with food, drinks and speeches. Viking Terrace residents have frequently vocalized their unhappiness with the new owners’ tightened management practices.
River clean up
Volunteers gathered in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville and Shields Lake in mid-September to take part in the 14th annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide Clean UP. Over the past 14 years. volunteers have removed over 182,000 pounds of litter, pipes, tires, grills, bicycles and car parts from area rivers and lakes.
New lunch café opens at FiftyNorth
Maria Estrada and her staff have opened lunch spot inside the center of FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Little Frida Cafe & Taco Shop is open from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily specials change from Mexican to American favorites.
Mural painting
After three years of community collaboration, the mural at Just Food Co-op was finished last week by a range of volunteers from all sectors of the Northfield community.
