The Rice County Board of Commissioners has authorized a 10-year tax abatement for a Minneapolis company planning a move to Lonsdale.
Following a required public hearing Tuesday, the board authorized an abatement of about $105,000 in taxes over the duration of the agreement.
The company, Scan Air Filter, provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning services for industrial clients.
It’s currently located southeast of downtown Minneapolis, but plans to build a new $1.65 million facility in the Lonsdale Business Park off Highway 19.
The 2.56-acre parcel has a valuation of $112,000, according to Rice County records.
“Lonsdale is a more desirable location,” Scan VP Operations Pete Johnson said of the move during the board’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Initially, the facility will employ 11 people, but may add another three full-time equivalent positions with a $17 per hour wage.
While the city of Lonsdale is not planning to abate its share of taxes, the city will subsidize about $284,000 in land acquisition and infrastructure costs.
The proposed abatement agreement is structured so 100% of the Rice County taxes will be abated for the first five years, beginning in 2023. The abatement will then be incrementally reduced for the next five years.
Tax abatement is one of several tools utilized by local governments, including counties, to attract new businesses or assist existing employers looking to expand.
