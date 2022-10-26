Panthers Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey left, celebrates his sack on Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker with defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Celtics Bulls Basketball

Chicago Bulls' Javonte Green pressures Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

