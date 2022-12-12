...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mayo Clinic to bring holiday joy to Transitional Housing families
Staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System will provide Transitional Housing of Steele County, a local nonprofit organization, with holiday gifts for families. The Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring “Twelve Families for the Holidays” an opportunity for staff from each clinic department to purchase gifts for families currently enrolled in the Transitional Housing program.
Clinic and Transitional Housing volunteers and staff will gather at the clinic on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. to load the gifts (at the conference room on the main floor). The gifts will be delivered that evening. Jon Thiel, a volunteer for Transitional Housing, will drive the U-Haul truck loaded with gifts and assisted the Transitional Housing case manager in delivering them directly to the families.
Thiel said, “These kids just want what every kid wants, to be remembered and to experience the magic of Christmas. For one day, they can think about something besides the challenges their families have had to go through this year. It feels great to be able to put a smile on their faces. The world could use a little more cheer. ”
Julie Anderson, Executive Director of Transitional Housing of Steele County further commented, “It is also heartwarming and affirming to hear how happy this makes their parents. For one day, they, too, can be reminded of the magic of Christmas and of the fact that there are many people in the world who care about them and are rooting for them.”
Stephanie Olson, Director of Community Engagement at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna, “We are so pleased to be able to share the joy of the holidays with families and children in need. These children will grow up with a positive memory of the holidays.”
Paul Enter, President of Transitional Housing of Steele County Board of Directors, attributes the success of the drive to the compassion and generosity of the staff and administration of the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna, stating, “I cannot emphasize enough what a difference this will make for our families, many of whom are working, but struggling to make ends meet. We are proud to partner with the clinic and are deeply grateful to the clinic staff for reaching out to these families in their time of need.”
Transitional Housing is an interfaith group responding to people with housing needs. It works with groups to help create, locate, and enter affordable housing. The individuals in the program find their own affordable apartment, sign their own lease, and pay a portion of their own rent according to their income. Transitional Housing helps to subsidize this rent. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help people find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing clients are in the program for up to two years and must make adequate progress toward self sufficiency.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, please call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315. For more information on the Mayo Clinic Health System, please contact Stephanie Olson at 507-444-5007.