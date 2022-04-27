When Community Development Director Russ Wille began his tenure with the city of St. Peter, the North Industrial Park off N. Sunrise Drive was an empty field. Today, it’s home to major employers like Creation Technologies and Vet Rx Pharmaceuticals.
It’s just one example of how the city of St. Peter has changed in the past 21 years. After two decades of coordinating development projects, Wille announced he was retiring from his post of Community Development Director on May 2.
“For over 21 years Russ has been an important part of the leadership team in planning and zoning and city councils through a couple revisions of our comprehensive plan,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “He has been heavily involved in the development of programming that impacted economic development in our community, including some really innovative programming related to what we do during major roadway projects like the 2009 Hwy. 169 refurbishment through the downtown, Americans with Disabilities Act access programming along with many others.”
“Russ will be missed and we’re excited for him on his next adventure whatever his adventure might be,” Prafke added.
The City of St. Peter is currently taking applications for vacant position, due on May 12. A two-day interview process of the candidates will take place on June 1-2, 2022 and the city aims to have a new community development director seated by July or early August.
The Community Development Director plays a lead role in spurring partnerships and projects to retain and attract businesses and promote housing growth while also serving as the city’s designated planning and zoning administrator.
“It’s a unique skillset,” said Wille. “You have to do the planning and zoning, the technical detail work, but you also have to do the economic development portion — business retention and attraction and trying to put together financial assistance packages. You have to be well rounded.”
But Wille said he was prepared for the challenge when he first entered the job based on his previous experience as the city administrator of Wells, Minnesota. As the head of municipal services in the small town, Wille had to do it all: budgeting, finance, administration, economic development and housing.
One of the earliest projects’ on Wille’s plate was the development of the Nicollet Meadows Townhomes complex on the west side of town.
“In three years we filled 76 single-family lots and had 64 multi-family units built in Nicollet Meadows,” said Wille. “It went so well we immediately pulled the trigger on Washington Terrace. Within three years, we had 85 of 87 single family lots developed.”
Working with the St. Peter Community Development Corporation, Wille went on to tackle development of the North Industrial Park. They put up a 10,000 square foot building with no tenant and no buyer. The speculative asset was eventually purchased by Rx Veterinary Pharmaceuticals.
He was also a leader in keeping Creation Technologies in town and relocating the company to its current facility in North Industrial Park. Following the electronics’ manufacturers recent acquisition of Taytronics, the company met with Wille, Prafke, then Chamber of Commerce Director Larry Hagen and the St. Peter Community Development Corporation to negotiate
“They said the key words which was ‘We would like to stay in St. Peter,’ and our response was ‘We would like you to stay in St. Peter also,’” said Wille. “So we put together quite a package. We purchased their facility on Ridge Street and then helped finance the new facility they would move into and leased it back to them while the new one was getting built. Then we owned it and leased it out to a number of businesses over the years before we were able to sell it to Springtouch.”
Since Creation Technologies’ relocation in 2009, the facility has grown from around 90 employees to over 200, said Wille. The project is a showcase of the three elements Wille strives for in economic development: job creation, added tax value and utility consumption.
“They’ve added over 100 employees, they have a 50,000 square foot taxable property and they consume quite a bit of electricity for us,” said Wille.
One of the most daunting challenges of Wille’s career was the 2009 reconstruction of Hwy. 169 in downtown St. Peter. The southern corridor was torn up for around 130 days, shutting down traffic access to businesses.
“As we were building this block, we were designing the next block and leapfrogging down the street,” said Wille. “It was amazing we got that project done in 130 some days but it was painful for the businesses.”
Wille partnered with Chamber Director Haugen and local businesses to mitigate the economic impact. But as the project took shape, Wille received one of the saddest calls of his career: Haugen had died at the age of 65.
Without the chamber director, local businesses stepped up to partner with the city. Together they created a Discover 169 loyalty card to promote commerce along the Hwy. 169 corridor. If customers had a card signed by 10 businesses, they would get entered into $500 monthly drawings. Around 6,000 cards were utilized over the course of the summer.
“We also put together financial assistance packages with 0% loans for local businesses and truly we didn’t lose a single business because of the highway project. That was impressive,” Wille said.
Reflecting on how the city has changed over the past two decades, Wille pointed to the growing population of residents. Since the year 2000, St. Peter’s population of 9,700 expanded by over 20% to the present day total of over 12,000. The near 15% growth between 2000 and 2010 was the largest since 1950. Over the past decade, St. Peter expanded by under 1% per year.
The Community Development Director said the city is poised to continue to grow as an alternative to the Mankato area with an attractive downtown district on the highway.
Wille credits the work he’s accomplished to the support of city staff, city administrator, the four mayors and numerous city councilors he’s worked with in his tenure and his 12,000 bosses in the City of St. Peter.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of the people I work with,” said Wille. “It’s been a wonderful 21 years. I think I’ve done some good things. I can drive through town and say I had a hand in that and a hand in this and it has truly been a pleasure.”