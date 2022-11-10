The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Nov 18
4th Annual Let's Smile, Giggle, & Laugh Fundraiser• 6:30 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers. Comedians start at 7:30. Raffle tickets will be drawn for fun prizes! Linda Aarons will be the opening act with headliner Tommy Ryman to follow.$30.
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Thursday, Nov 17
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Steele County Historical Society annual meeting• 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. The annual meeting will be held in the upper room at Torey's. Deadline for dinner reservations is Nov. 14. $25 per member and $30 for non-members. The program will include the annual report, volunteer awards and election of board members.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast• 7:30 a.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The Exchange Club of Owatonna will be holding the annual One Nation Under God, Mayor's Prayer Breakfast with Guest Speaker Rev. Mike Walerius. Tickets are on sale at InstyPrints-Owatonna, Kottke Jewelers, and the City Administrator's Office. Cost of the ticket is $20 which includes a full breakfast buffet. Firm ticket purchase deadline will be Nov. 11.
Ladies Night Out - Owatonna• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kibble Equipment, 3555 SW 18th St, Owatonna. Start your holiday shopping early with a multitude of different local businesses/vendors gathered in one spot.
Wednesday, Nov 16
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Tuesday, Nov 15
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
AAUW Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Social hour will began at 6:30 with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be Sarah Parr. More information about AAUW is available at this website: owatonna-mn.aauw.net http://owatonna-mn.aauw.net.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Monday, Nov 14
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Sunday, Nov 13
Rachel's Light Open Table Community Meal• 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. We will feature several varieties of soup, and have the option this year of dining inside or taking the soup to go and enjoying at home. All proceeds benefit Rachel's Light.
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Saturday, Nov 12
The Super Bastards live• 8-10 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. We'll be playing a mix of originals and covers! We do some Dylan, some Beatles, some Cash, some Slaughter Beach Dog, some Courtney Barnett, and plenty of others, as well as original songs by us.
Turkey Bingo• 2 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Come win your Thanksgiving Turkey this Saturday at the Owatonna Eagles Club. The Owatonna Fire Relief Association is hosting its Turkey Bingo and can't wait to see you there! Bingo cards are $0.50.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Santa's Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
The Super Bastards - Owatonna• 7-9 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. A mix of originals and covers. Some Dylan, some Beatles, some Cash, some Slaughter Beach Dog, some Courtney Barnett, and plenty of others. Show mostly consist of our original songs though.
Friday, Nov 11
Santa's Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
Designer Purse Bingo - Owatonna• 7 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. $40 for 12-game super Bingo packet with six cards per game. Buy tickets at the door.
Holiday Bazaar - Owatonna• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. New events features a number of vendors, plus door prize drawings.