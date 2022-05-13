Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, May 14
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Blooming Prairie City Hall, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie. Thousands of books, DVDS, and CDs will be available for purchase. One section of like-new books will be $1 per book. All the other items are not priced. Please give what you think they are worth to you. Bring your boxes and fill them up. All proceeds fund programming and projects at the library.
Spring Fiber Fest Market & Hook-in • 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pillsbury College Prep Campus, 350 E. Academy St, Owatonna. This will be a 1-day event held in the campus dining hall. There is parking east of the dining hall and the building is handicap-accessible. Enter through the front (north) doors of the building. There will be tables set up to work on your projects or visit with friends. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. There will be door prizes and vendors selling supplies for applique, cross stitch, embroidery, needle felting, punch hooking, punch needle, rug hooking, weaving and yarns. $10.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Spring into Ellendale • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Lunchbox, MN 30, Ellendale. A fun event featuring local vendors and food trucks.
Spring Vendor Show & Flea Market • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Blooming Prairie City Park, Blooming Prairie. Arts, crafts, cottage foods and garage sale items.
Weaving Stronger Communities Spring Gala • 5 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. There will be both live and silent auctions at the gala and you will be able to bid online. This year’s highlights include a week’s condo stay in beautiful Steamboat Springs, Colorado and an amazing chef-prepared dinner for eight guests. Be sure to register for the event! Bidding for the silent auction opens Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m. and closes promptly at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. By registering for the event, you will register to be able to bid. Full table ($1500) — includes 10 tickets to the evening’s event; half table ($750) — includes 4-5 tickets to the evening’s event; individual tickets are $125 each.
Electric flute & guitar • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Concert starts at 7 p.m. with Julie Johnson — amplified flute, bass flute, and looping & effects pedals. Jeff Lambert plays the second set — electric guitar with backing tracks
5 in the Morning live • 8:30 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Check out the new look Music Space, hear some live music in the comfy listening lounge, drink a soda and buy some records or cds to take home. Concert is free but donations are welcome.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, and farm products from the Cannon Valley region. Over 20 vendors at each market. Coincides with Rice County Historical Society Flea Market and Rice County Fairgrounds Food Truck Event. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, May 15
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 16
Clinton Falls Township meeting • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, May 17
Owatonna Business Women • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. Owatonna Business Women will celebrate the end of its 2021-22 fiscal year with a Year-End Celebration, Board Installation and Member Awards. This month’s meeting will be in the poolside cabana (weather-permitting). Guests are welcome and enjoy lunch at no charge. For more information or to register online, visit www.owatonnabusinesswomen.org.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, May 18
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Trivia night — Harry Potter edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. 5 rounds of back-to-back magical trivia for teams of up to 6 people, Muggles included. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, May 20
Steele County Master Gardener plant sale • 3-7 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds Community Center, 1380 South Elm Ave., Owatonna. We will have vegetable plants, perennials, and annual plants, priced reasonably to sell. Grown by our local Master Gardeners.
Saturday, May 21
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Trinity Garage Sale • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Children’s clothing, books, toys, furniture, collectables and much more. The proceeds from the sale will benefit Trinity’s high school and middle school youth participating in summer trips and camps. Items donated for the garage sale will be accepted: Thursday, May 19, 1-6 p.m. and Friday, May 20, 1-6 p.m. For a list of items we are not able to accept go to: www.tlcowatonna.org/garagesale
Steele County Master Gardener plant sale • 8-11 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds Community Center, 1380 South Elm Ave., Owatonna. We will have vegetable plants, perennials, and annual plants, priced reasonably to sell. Grown by our local Master Gardeners.
2022 Rachel’s Ride • 9 a.m.-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Check in starts at 9 a.m.; kickstands up at 10! We’ll have lots of fun activities throughout the ride. No motorcycle. No problem. Hop in your car and join us!
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Strange Daze live • 9 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.