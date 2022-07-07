Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Jul 09
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Southern Minnesota Fish and Reptile Expo • 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Happy Tails Pet Store, 6750 W. Frontage Rd, Ste 434, Medford. There will be freshwater, saltwater, and reptile vendors from all over the Midwest bringing you top quality animals. We will also have a fossil dig, coloring, bearded dragon feeding, and tortoise feeding. With every paid admission a raffle ticket for door prizes with be given. Admission for 7 and under is free all others are $5 at the door. $5.
Rachel Schroeder live • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Rachel Schroeder is an acoustic singer/songwriter with an edge. Inspired by contemporary rock as well as folk.
Volunteer Recruitment Fair • 9-12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Have you thought about helping out in the community but wasn’t sure where to start? Join us on Saturday, July 9 to connect directly with many Steele County organizations and get registered for upcoming volunteer opportunities that fit your interest and skill set.
Sunday, Jul 10
Extravaganza! • 12-4 p.m., Village of Yesteryear, 1431 Austin Rd, Owatonna. Join us for a day filled with living history as we bring the past back to life. A rendezvous encampment will be set up in the middle of the Village, and reenactors will be sharing stories and activities all afternoon. The Skally Line will be back to entertain with a delightful mix of music and storytelling, and the Rendezvousers will be providing musical entertainment as well. The day will be filled with activities and crafts for kids of all ages, including horse-drawn carriage rides, tomahawk throwing, bead working, wood carving, and so much more. Our Beaver Lake Pop Stand will be open with old-fashioned pop, root beer floats, and ice cream. Food will be served as well, with grilled brats and hot dogs. This is a FREE and family-friendly event!
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jul 11
Steele County Community Garden Open House • 5-6:30 p.m., Riverland Community College, 965 Alexander Dr SW, Owatonna. The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are excited to show off the Community Garden located at 775 Alexander Drive SW. Both our gardeners and the Steele County Master Gardeners will be available that evening to answer questions about how the garden is operated, how we maintain the property and the wonderful bounty that is grown at the garden each year. Refreshments will be served! Any questions? Contact Lorrie Rugg. Steele and Rice County Master Gardener Coordinator at brow3298@umn.edu or 507-444-7687
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Jul 12
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection meeting • 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. All area men and women are invited to the Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection mtg. Special speaker will be Steve Tadevich from Eden Prairie on “Diamonds Are Not Forever.” Special music will be provided by Paul and Megan Proft. Special Feature will be Larry Schultz from Organic Foods. Please contact Inez at 451-9539 by before noon July 11 for reservations. $4.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Jul 13
COVID vaccine clinic • 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Parkinson’s disease educational program • 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. American Parkinson’s Disease Association Minnesota Chapter is hosting a free Parkinson’s disease educational program. Topics are “An Introduction to Home Care” and “Cognition and Mood in Parkinson’s Disease.” There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served. To register, please call Anushka at 651-241-8297 or email anushka.shiell@allina.com. Pre-registration by July 6 is required. You can also visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/apdmincha/event/852443/ to register.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Thursday, Jul 14
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
11 @ 7 concert series • 7-9 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. 60s and 70s horn band Little Chicago will be performing. Bring your own chairs. Rain location is Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Any questions? Contact Jerry at 456-6562.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Daniel Runke and Laurie Jensen from Ecumen will be at our meeting to discuss the quilts we have donated and receive several quilts we have ready to donate to veterans now. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.