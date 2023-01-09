Thursday, Jan. 12
Winter crops day • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, 35838 120th St, Waseca. Registration at 8:30. The cost is just $40 which includes morning refreshments, lunch and hand-out materials and you do not have to pre-register. CEUs will be available for Certified Crop Advisors.
Birthday Bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 13
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Winter Charm on the Farm • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca. Celebrate the winter season. Experience farm fun for everyone during this limited winter series.
Ambassador Bash: Dueling Pianos • 7-9 p.m., The Duelly Noted Dueling Pianos are sure to put on a great show, while Waseca Chamber Executive Director Ann Fitch will entertain as the emcee. Tickets are $25, available at the Waseca Chamber.
Monday, Jan. 16
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Jan. 19
55+ drivers course • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 501 E Elm St, 501 E Elm St. This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Friday, Jan. 20
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Paper Crafts • 6 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Learn simple origami to create fun paper projects including an accordion wallet and a variety of envelopes. Geared for teens and adults all supplies provided. Free to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 27
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Al Kunz Memorial Hockey Tournament • 12 a.m., Waseca Community Arena. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, the tournament includes boys (Mite) and girls (8U) players. Contact Kyle at 507-835-3251 for more info.
Monday, Jan. 30
Al Kunz Memorial Hockey Tournament • 12 a.m., Waseca Community Arena. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, the tournament includes boys (Mite) and girls (8U) players. Contact Kyle at 507-835-3251 for more info.
Wednesday, Feb. 01
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb. 02
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Feb. 03
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 05
Toner's Lake Vintage Ride • 9-11 a.m., Waseca. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, ride around the lake and beyond on your snowmobiles. Contact Marissa at 507-461-4501 or Mark at 507-835-5480 for more info.
Mike Flizen Memorial Poker Run • 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Boathouse Bar & Grill. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, this annual snowmobile ride includes seven stops. Registration is at 11 a.m. Contact Jake at 507-835-2510 for more info.
Monday, Feb. 06
Snowmobile Safety Riding Course • 1 p.m., Lakeview Park, North of the city. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, be safe while having fun. Contact Marty at 507-420-1109 for more info.
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Feb. 07
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Feb. 08
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.