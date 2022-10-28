The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 29
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Friends of Rice Lake State Park Earth Day Reschedule • 9 a.m., Rice Lake State Park, Rose St., Owatonna. Please sign in at the picnic pavilion. We will be cleaning up along the trails. Participants will be fed lunch at about noon. Please call 507-414-6191 to register and to get questions answered.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Downtown Trick or Treating • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Join Owatonna Business Partnership for trick-or-treating in downtown Owatonna.
A Haunting We Will Go • 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Village of Yesteryear, 1431 Austin Rd, Owatonna. Bring the family to the Village of Yesteryear for some free Halloween fun! There will be trick-or-treating, creepy crafting, scary story time, spooky scavenger hunt and costume contest. Sponsored by A Taste of the Big Apple, Lilly & Rose Boutique, & Wireless World-Verizon.
Trunk or Treat • 5-7 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. Trunks will be decorated and folks ready to hand out all kinds of Halloween treats! There will also be a bonfire for roasting hot dogs ($1 per hot dog), hot chocolate and apple cider, and a pumpkin-painting station to take home just in time for Halloween.
Live music with Jeff Reinartz • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Jeff Reinartz is a singer/songwriter from Austin, Minnesota. He's been performing live for over 30 years and is a veteran of several bands. He is now a solo acoustic performer and has released two EPs that were produced by Scotty Rohr at Zension Studio in Austin.
Halloween Bash & costume party • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Music by No Coast starts at 7 p.m.; costume contest at 8 p.m. Costumes strongly encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the best group and individual costumes! Happy Hour 5 p.m. to close. $1 off all Foremost Beer Pints.
Reggie's Halloween Party • 8 p.m., Reggie's Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. $3 domestic bottles and $2 mystery and J-ello shots! There's $300 to win in cash and prizes at our costume contest! Enter to win in one of three categories: Sexiest Costume, Best Group Costumes, and Best Overall Costume. DJ Bob and DJ GMan will be here to play all your favorite tunes!
Street Talk • 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Halloween costume party and contest, prizes for best couple (9 p.m.), most creative (10 p.m.) and best group (11 p.m.). Free entry
Sunday, Oct 30
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sunday's, MSB will be hosting a free and fun game of chance! Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Oct 31
Trunk or Treat • 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, 1500 SE 18th St., Owatonna. In the EFC parking lot.
Trunk or Treat • 5-6 p.m., Destiny Christian Church, 1360 E Main St, Owatonna. Hot chocolate, hot cider, games, prizes and lots of candy.
Tuesday, Nov 01
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov 02
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 03
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Nov 04
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale • 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Unique handmade items to purchase, and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup.
Saturday, Nov 05
Ladies Auxiliary Annual Craft & Bake Sale • 9 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna.
Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Unique handmade items to purchase, and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Bazaar and Bake Sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 4th Ave. NW., Faribault. Crafters, vendors, bake sale, door prizes, book fair and flu shot clinic.
Melissa Schulz • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Classically-trained pianist and singer Melissa Schulz brings her unique style of performance on keyboard with drum tracks back to Foremost. Her vocal versatility and polished piano chops allow her to present a huge variety of music.
Joel Ward • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Joel Ward is a soul singing, acoustic guitar pickin', lyric writing, fool for music out of Rochester.