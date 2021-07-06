The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Thursday, July 8
Conservation Conversations Program• 7-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Register at 507-332-7151 or rbnc.org.$5/person, free for members..
Friday, July 9
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, July 10
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, July 12
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Wednesday, July 14
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the meeting.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Books & Stars: The Latin Billies• 6 p.m., Way Park, 720 1st St. West, Northfield. Come early at 5:30 for Storytime and the Northfield Public Library Bookmobile. Rain location: Northfield High School auditorium.