Thursday, July 22
River Bend Nature Center Annual Meeting• 6:15-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend will release its 2020 Annual Report, members will elect candidates to the Board of Directors, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org to attend. See candidates at rbnc.org.
Friday, July 23
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, July 24
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, July 26
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, July 27
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Dr., Northfield. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, 104 N Linden, Northfield. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, July 28
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.